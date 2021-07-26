Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Lucifer’ Season 6

The sixth and final season of Lucifer will receive its UK premiere on Netflix UK on Friday September 10th, it has been announced.

Lucifer follows the eponymous character who, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD punish criminals.

The hour-long drama series, which is based on the DC Comics character and developed for television by Tom Kapinos, is produced by Warner Bros. Television and stars Tom Ellis, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt and Lauren German. The executive producers are Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Ildy Modrovich, Joe Henderson and Len Wiseman.

