Michael Jibson, Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Sian Brooke & More Join ITV’s ‘No Return’

Michael Jibson (The Thirteenth Tale), Louis Ashbourne Serkis (The Kid Who Would Be King), newcomer Lily Sutcliffe, Jodie Campbell (Bulletproof), Sian Brooke (Sherlock), David Mumeni (Dead Pixels), Philip Arditti (Black Earth Rising), Murat Steven (SOKO Stuttgart), and Rufus Hound (Trollied) have been tapped to star opposite Sheridan Smith in ITV’s No Return.

No Return follows an unassuming family who are caught up in a living nightmare whilst on holiday in Turkey. Looking forward to an idyllic all-inclusive luxury break in Turkey to enjoy the sun and sea with extended family members, Kathy (Sheridan Smith) and Martin (Michael Jibson), their son Noah (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) and younger daughter Jessica (Lily Sutcliffe) are blissfully unaware of the horrific ordeal about to unfold.

Their holiday is a chance to unwind and for Kathy and Martin to spend some much-needed time together. Until unsuspecting Noah accepts a seemingly innocent invitation to a beach party from a fellow holidaymaker, Rosie (Jodie Campbell), who is staying at the same hotel. Suddenly Kathy and Martin’s world spectacularly falls apart when they are left desperately fighting for their son’s freedom against extremely challenging circumstances.

An arrest, an expensive and alien legal system, looming media coverage and resistance from fellow holidaymakers to come to their aid leaves the distraught parents fighting for Noah’s freedom when ironically he should be at school sitting his latest exams. Sian Brooke has been cast as Kathy’s sister Megan; David Mumeni as Megan’s husband Steve, Philip Arditti as Noah’s legal representative Rico Karvalci; Murat Steven as hotel worker Ismail; and Rufus Hound as Private Investigator Al Milner.

The four-part drama was created by Danny Brokclehurst and is being produced by Red Production Company. Farah Abushwesha is the series producer, while John Alexander is attached to direct. The executive producers are Nicola Shindler, Richard Fee (The Stranger, Safe) and series creator and writer Danny Brocklehurst. The series will be filmed on location in Spain, Manchester and Bolton. StudioCanal will handle global sale for No Return.