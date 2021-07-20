Martin Compston, Tuppence Middleton, Rupert Penry-Jones & More To Star In ITV’s ‘Our House’

Martin Compston (Line Of Duty), Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey), Rupert Penry-Jones (Whitechapel), Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You) and Buket Komur (Honour) have been tapped to star in ITV’s Louise Candlish adaptation Our House.

Fiona Lawson (Middleton) arrives home one day to find strangers moving into her house. With all her family’s possessions and furniture nowhere to be seen, Fi believes there’s been a huge mistake and insists her home isn’t for sale. With events spiralling beyond her control, her panic rises as she can’t reach her estranged husband, Bram (Compston).

As she reflects upon the safe space in which she and her family had made a life together, Fi begins to peel back the layers of her relationship and discovers her husband has disappeared. With her life shattered, she realises the secrets and lies have only just begun. Intertwining the present day with flashback scenes of Fiona and Bram’s life together, their separation and their new relationships with Toby (Penry-Jones) and Wendy (Komur), Our House gradually unravels unexpected secrets and shocking revelations, culminating in a nail-biting finale. Weruche Opia has been cast as as Fi’s best friend and neighbour Merle.

The adaptation is being penned by Simon Ashdown and is set up at Red Planet Pictures. The indie optioned the rights to the novel in a deal brokered by Luke Speed on behalf of Sheila Crowley of the Curtis Brown Group. Belinda Campbell is the executive producer. Tom Mullens is the series producer, while Sheree Folkson will serve as the lead director. Our House was commissioned for ITV earlier this year by the broadcaster’s Head of Drama Poly Hill. ITV Studios will handle global sales. Filming on the four-part drama is now underway in London.