Lionsgate Boards Supernatural Crime Drama ‘Costa’

Lionsgate has boarded Costa, the supernatural crime drama that hails from Gaby Chiappe, Alex Perrin and BlackBox Multimedia. Lionsgate will co-produce and serve as the international distributor for the series.

Costa follows Cathy and her three children, who are running from violence, both past and present. Having escaped to the Costa del Sol they think they have found the perfect place of sanctuary at the Casa de Salamandras. However, a violent and troubled spirit still lingers within its walls – an expat with a murky profile tied to the Costa del Crime.

When Cathy and her family arrive, they unwittingly disturb ‘Winston’ the troubled spirit of a murdered hitman. As Cathy’s eldest son Daniel is sucked into the underworld of crime, a world she fought so hard to shield him from, she must put herself in the line of fire to keep him from harm’s way. In this struggle, it is Winston – the damaged, angry embodiment of everything Cathy fears – who emerges as an ally. A guide. A friend. And maybe something more.

“Developing COSTA with talent such as Gaby and Alex has been a thrilling ride so far, and we’re very excited to launch the project to market at Connecta and with a co-production partner like Lionsgate, who shares our enthusiasm for such a unique, genre-blending project”, said Chiara Cardoso, Head of Development at BlackBox Multimedia.

While Marc Lorber, Senior Vice President, International TV Co-Productions and Acquisitions for Lionsgate, added: “We’re excited to work with BlackBox Multimedia, and with very talented and in demand writers Gaby and Alex, on this deliciously intriguing thriller.”