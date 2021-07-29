Jetpack Distribution Takes International Distribution Rights To ‘Spookiz’

Jetpack Distribution has taken international distribution rights to Spookiz, the 3D animated series from Keyring Co. The deal covers the show’s first three seasons, the feature film, and spin-off series Cookie.

Spookiz is a non-verbal slapstick comedy about the true friendship between humans and monsters who never actually meet! Each night at school, when all the kids are gone and the place is empty, monsters creep out of their hideouts along with unexpected events and happenings.

“Spookiz possesses huge amounts of heart and humour, very important qualities for this age group. Monsters ‘coming out’ at night is a timeless concept that kids still really love”, said Dominic Gardiner, CEO of Jetpack Distribution. “The show provides the sort of fun and escapism that is very important for young audiences right now. Giving them some intriguing ideas about what really happens after school! It also adds to our fantastic line-up of movies and specials”