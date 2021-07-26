ITV2 Sets Premiere Date For ‘Buffering’

Buffering will premiere on ITV2 on Thursday August 5th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Buffering follows Iain, a children’s TV presenter with an aversion to kids and in an up and down relationship (mainly down) with TV producer Olivia. Iain’s housemates Rosie, Greg, Ashley, and Thalia alongside Ashley’s old flame Robbie, are all navigating that age where they’re too old for nightclubs but too poor for mortgages. Part of a generation who are told they must live the perfect life, these friends discover it’s not only ok but healthy to fail, over and over again.

The comedy series, which was created by Iain Stirling, is produced by Avalon and stars Iain Stirling, Jessie Cave, Elena Saurel, Janine Harouni, Paul G Raymond, Rosa Robson, Lolly Adefope, Vicky Pattison, Michael Spicer, Joel Dommett, Sam Womack, Nigel Ng, Phil Fletcher, Steve Bugeja, Alistair Green, Tom Stourton, Rachel Denning, Emily Lloyd-Saini, Margaret Cabourn-Smith, Amy Booth-Steel, Angela Yeoh, Brona C. Titley, Bruce Mackinnon, Daniel Barker, Ed Coleman, Ellie Goffe, Jade Ogugua, Jessica Alade, Lauren Douglin, Phoebe Sparrow and Tommy Finnegan.

