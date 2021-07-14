First Look: Shantol Jackson In BBC One’s ‘Death In Paradise’

BBC One and Red Planet Pictures has released two first look images of new series regular Shantol Jackson (Yardie, Sprinter) in the upcoming eleventh season of Death In Paradise.

As TVWise previously reported, Shantol Jackson will play Sergeant Naomi Thomas, a gifted officer who has arrived from a neighbouring island to join the Saint Marie Police. Described as ambitious and gifted, Naomi Thomas is keen to make her mark, despite her lack of experience.

“I’m so grateful for this amazing opportunity to join the cast of this fun-filled, entertaining series”, she said. “I used to watch Death In Paradise with my dad in Jamaica years ago when it just started and to now be in the show, knowing that he’ll be watching me, it’s truly a surreal moment. Looking forward to adding to the magic!”

Death In Paradise was created by Robert Thorogood and follows a British detective and his local police team as they investigate crimes on the tropical island of Saint Marie. The drama series is produced by Red Planet Pictures and stars Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert, Elizabeth Bourgine, Tahj Miles and Don Warrington. Filming on the show’s eleventh season is now underway on the French Caribbean Island of Guadeloupe.

Check out the first look images below: