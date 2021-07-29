First Look: BritBox’s Irvine Welsh Adaptation ‘Crime’ Starring Dougray Scott

BritBox has released three first look images from Crime, their adaptation of the novel by Irvine Welsh.

Crime is set in Edinburgh and follows Detective Inspector Ray Lennox (Dougray Scott), who is investigating the disappearance of a schoolgirl while battling his own personal demons. Joanna Vanderham, Angela Griffin, Ken Stott and Jamie Sives also star.

The six-part series, which is being penned by Walsh and Dean Cavanagh, is being produced by Buccaneer Media and Off Grid Film and TV. The executive producers are Irvine Welsh, Dean Cavanagh, Dougray Scott, Tony Wood, Richard Tulk-Hart, Pamela Hansson and James Strong. David Blair is the series producer, while James Strong and David Blair are the directors. Production is set to wrap this month in Edinburgh and Glasgow. Crime is set to premiere on BritBox later this year.

Check out the first look images below: