E4 Sets UK Return Date For ‘The Goldbergs’ Season 8

The Goldbergs will return to E4 to finish airing its eighth season from Thursday July 29th at 3pm, it has been announced.

Created by Adam F. Goldberg, The Goldbergs is set in the 1980s and follows the exploits a family with and in-your-face mother, a hot-tempered father and three eccentric children. The comedy series is produced by Sony Pictures Television & Happy Madison and stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jeff Garlin, George Segal, Patton Oswalt, Sean Giambrone, Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile and Sam Lerner.

In the next new episode, titled Hanukkah On the Seas, Pop-Pop surprises the family with an ill-advised winter cruise to Canada. Meanwhile, Erica stirs up holiday trouble at home on an all-new Hanukkah-themed episode. ABC recently renewed the series for a ninth season. E4 aired the first six episodes of season eight back in May before putting The Goldbergs on an unexplained hiatus.

