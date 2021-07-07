E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Black-ish’ Season 7

The seventh season of Black-ish will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Thursday July 22nd at 4pm, with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Black-ish follows Andre ‘Dre’ Johnson, an upper-middle class black man who struggles to raise his children with a sense of cultural identity despite constant contradictions and obstacles. The comedy is produced by ABC Studios and stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laurence Fishburne, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie, Deon Cole, and Jeff Meacham.

In the opening episode of the show’s seventh season, titled Election Special: Part 1, Junior is excited for his first time voting but discovers he has been purged from the voter polls so he does a deep dive into why – trying to understand the systems in place for voter registration. Black-ish was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Gail Lerner, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. ABC recently renewed the series for an eighth and final season.

