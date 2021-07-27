David Morrissey, Joanne Froggatt, Robert Glenister, Alun Armstrong & More To Star In BBC One’s ‘Sherwood’

David Morrissey, Joanne Froggatt, Robert Glenister, Alun Armstrong, Lesley Manville, Adeel Akhtar, Claire Rushbrook, Kevin Doyle, Lorraine Ashbourne, Phillip Jackson, Perry Fitzpatrick, Adam Hugill and Stephen Tompkinson have been tapped to star in Sherwood, BBC One’s new six episode drama from James Graham.

Sherwood is set in a Nottinghamshire mining village and sees two shocking and unexpected murders shatter an already fractured community leading to one of the largest manhunts in British history. Suspicion is rife and the tragic murders threaten to inflame historic divisions sparked during the Miners’ Strike that tore families apart three decades before.

To solve the murders, police inspectors Ian St Clair, from the local constabulary, and Kevin Salisbury from the Met, must reunite and bury a rivalry that stretches back to 1984, in an attempt to heal wounds, and catch a killer. But can a community repair itself as more is discovered about those who live there, and whether they really are who they say they are? Graham penned the scripts for the series and serves as an executive producer alongside Lewis Arnold, Juliette Howell, Tessa Ross, Harriet Spencer and Ben Irving. Rebecca Hodgson is the producer, while Lewis Arnold is also attached to direct. House Productions is producing.

“It means the world to have this opportunity to bring the voices of a community I grew up in to BBC One. So much is spoken about the divisions and difficulties in these ‘Red Wall’ towns, but they’re not always understood”, series creator, writer and executive producer James Graham said in a statement. “I feel so honoured to be able to tell a fictionalised story about a very real trauma, but with the humour and heart and resilience of the people I know and love there.”