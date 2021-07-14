Channel 4 Renews ‘On The Edge’ For Season 3

Channel 4 has renewed their anthology series On The Edge for a third season. Three episodes have been commissioned for the show’s third season, which has already wrapped production and is now in post in Cardiff.

On The Edge explores the impact of mental health in families, depicted through the lens of different parent-child relationships and brought to life through three exciting genres – a romantic comedy, a road trip and a horror. The three new episodes are titled Mincemeat, Superdad and Cradled.

The anthology series is produced by Blacklight Television and is made with the support of Creative Wales and Directors UK. The cast lined up for season three includes Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education), Juliet Aubrey (The White Queen), Martin McCann (The Fall), Ellora Torchia (Midsommar), Rosie Cavaliero (Jane Eyre), Damien Molony (Crashing), Lorraine Burroughs (Strike Back), Nikhil Parmar (Brassic) and newcomer Joseph Obasohan.

“On the Edge is a vital, highly successful pipeline for voices from a wide range of backgrounds directly into the high-end drama industry, which demonstrates our avowed commitment to new talent both on and off-screen”, said Channel 4’s Head of Drama Caroline Hollick. “These three distinctive, moving, ambitious stories will provide viewers with a fresh, thrilling, and heartfelt perspective on the effects of mental health within modern British families.”

While Phil Trethowan, Executive Producer for BlackLight Television, added: “There are so many exciting new writers and directors in the UK and it is absolutely vital that we give them access to our industry, especially those with the least opportunity. We applaud Channel 4 for giving new talent the platform it deserves and we can’t wait for you to see these three extraordinary films.”