Channel 4 Orders Hull Comedy ‘Hullraisers’; Leah Brotherhead, Taj Atwal & Sinead Matthews To Star

Channel 4 has ordered Hullraisers, a Hull-set comedy series that hails from Lucy Beaumont and Anne-Marie O’Connor. Leah Brotherhead (Bridgerton, White Gold), Taj Atwal (Line of Duty, Truth Seekers) and Sinead Matthews (The Crown, The Power) are attached to star.

Hullraisers centres on three women; Toni (Leah Brotherhead), Rana (Taj Atwal), and Paula (Sinead Matthews), and looks at their disheveled, messy and joyful lives. The series explores the hilarious and agonising reality of what it is to be a working-class woman juggling work, kids, demanding friends, family and frustrating parents from the school playground – all whilst trying to have some fun too.

The comedy series is being penned by Lucy Beaumont and Anne-Marie O’Connor and is based on the hit Israeli series Little Mom. Fable Pictures is producing, with Faye Ward and Hannah Farrel serving as the executive producers. Lisa Mitchell is the series producer, while Ian FitzGibbon is attached to direct. Sony Pictures Television will handle global sales for Hullraisers. Filming is set to get underway in Hull and Leeds this summer.

“It’s an absolute privilege and honour to be working with one of the most talented and dynamic production companies in the UK, and Channel 4, who are absolutely killing it with comedy that raises the bar and pushes boundaries”, said Lucy Beaumont. “I’m so excited about showing the world these true Hull characters and the city that has moulded them – a city that has kept its talent and attributes hidden for too long!”

While Jack Bayles, Commissioning Editor for Channel 4, added: “This is a show with huge heart and a joke rate to match the feels. Led by a trio of wonderfully drawn female characters, we really hope viewers will fall in love with them as much as we have across scripting. We’re thrilled to be working with Lucy, Anne-Marie and the super-talented gang at Fable – and can’t wait to dive into the shoot”.