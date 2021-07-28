BBC Two Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Pose’ Season 3

The third and final season of Pose will receive its UK premiere on BBC Two on Sunday August 8th at 10pm, it has been announced. The complete third season will be available as a box-set on iPlayer on the same date.

Pose is set in the 1980s and explores the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the ball culture world, the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe and the downtown social and literary scene. The drama series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions and stars Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Billy Porter, Charlayne Woodard, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Dyllón Burnside and Angel Bismark Curiel.

In the show’s final season, it’s now 1994 and ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide. Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy.

