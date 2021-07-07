BBC Two Renews ‘The Mind Of Herbert Clunkerdunk’ For Second Season

BBC Two has renewed The Mind Of Herbert Clunkerdunk for a second season. Five episodes have been commissioned for the second season of the short-form series. Filming is already underway on location in South East London.

The Mind Of Herbert Clunkerdunk follows the titular character as he navigates his way through everyday life only to be constantly interrupted by his quirky imagination. The comedy series, which was piloted via Comedy Shorts, is produced by Tiger Aspect Comedy and stars Spencer Jones, Dominic Coleman and Lucy Pearman. Ben Worsfield is the series producer, while Martin Stirling is attached to direct.

In the show’s second season, Herbert Clunkerdunk is no closer to getting his life or his imagination under control. A simple visit to the mechanic turns into a full-blown western, a father-son fishing trip uncovers an underwater dystopia and he can’t get his tax return done because the stationery on his desk is performing the steamy, sensual stop-motion affair that would make a Bridgerton viewer blush. Shiloh Coke, Felicity Ward, and Vic Reeves join the cast for season two.

“In what can only be described as an admin error the BBC are allowing me on the beautiful BBC Two once again. But let me tell you this: there have been no admin errors when booking the cast for the new series of Clunkerdunk two. Wait till you get a load of these legends”, said creator and star Spencer Jones.

“What an absolute joy it is to see this show return”, commented Head of Tiger Aspect Comedy David Simpson, who serves as an executive producer alongside Spencer Jones. “Spencer’s creativity is endless and he has been on fire writing the scripts for the new series. I’m so excited to see Herbert’s imagination come to life again!”

While BBC Comedy Commissioning Editor Ben Caudell added: “It’s wonderful to have Spencer’s unique brand of madness back on the BBC. This new series goes deeper into the mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk than any one has ever attempted before. We don’t actually know if it’s safe to do so but we’re pushing on anyway in the name of science.”