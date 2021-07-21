BBC Three Sets Premiere Date For ‘Jerk’ Season 2

The second season of Jerk will premiere on BBC Three on Sunday August 1st, it has been announced.

Jerk follows Tim Renkow, who has cerebral palsy, which means that people judge him and his crumpled tissue of a body. But usually they judge him wrongly. Because what they don’t realise is that inside that severely disabled, fragile body is a bit of an asshole. The comedy series, which was piloted as part of BBC Three’s 2016 Comedy Feeds, is produced by Roughcut TV and Primal Media and stars Tim Renkow, Lorraine Bracco, Sharon Rooney and Rob Madin.

The show’s second season pick up after the wake of season one’s finale. Tim Renkow is back. Having been previously forced to return to the US, he’s now enrolled himself on a post graduate course in London. Not that he has any intention of actually going. But a student visa means he can stay in the UK – where he intends to wreak more havoc. Milking the discomfort his cerebral palsy creates in others, and pushing the boundaries of what he can get away with for his own amusement.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.