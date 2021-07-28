BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Ghosts’ Season 3

The third season of Ghosts will premiere on BBC One on Monday August 9th at 8:30pm, it has been announced.

Ghosts is described as a multi-character sitcom set in the crumbling country pile of Button Hall, which is home to numerous restless spirits who have died there over the centuries. But their lives – or, rather, afterlives – are thrown into turmoil when a young urban couple – Alison and Mike – surprisingly inherit the peaceful derelict house and make plans to turn it into a bustling family hotel.

The comedy series – which hails from the Horrible Histories team of Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond – is produced by Monumental Television in association with Them There and stars Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Charlotte Ritchie, Katy Wix and Lolly Adefope. The executive producers are Alison Carpenter, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Debra Hayward and Alison Owen.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.