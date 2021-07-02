BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Baptiste’ Season 2; Releases Trailer & Key Art

The second season of Baptiste will premiere on BBC One on Sunday July 18th at 9pm, it has been announced. In addition to announcing the premiere date, the BBC also released the trailer and key art for season two.

Baptiste follows French detective Julien Baptiste, who appeared in both seasons of The Missing. The drama series, which was created by Harry and Jack Williams, is produced by Two Brothers Pictures and stars Tchéky Karyo in the titular role.

In the show’s second season, Julien Baptiste is not the man we knew before. After enduring a horrific personal tragedy, Julien has pushed his wife Celia away and is looking for any distraction – whether that be the bottom of a bottle or a new case – to consume him. When British Ambassador Emma Chambers’ (Fiona Shaw) whole family disappears whilst on a skiing holiday in the Hungarian mountains, Baptiste immerses himself into Emma’s world, committed to finding her husband and two sons.

However, when the case turns into something far more brutal and desperate, Julien must navigate a Hungarian police force he doesn’t trust and unrelenting media who are hungry for information on such a high-profile international case. Julien must remain rational in the face of chaos in order to find Emma’s family. Will he be able to solve his most complex case yet? Season two was penned by Harry and Jack Williams, who also serve as executive producers alongside Christopher Aird and Tommy Bulfin. John Griffin is the series producer, while Thomas Napper and Hong Khaou are the directors. All3Media International handles global sales.

Check out the trailer and key art below: