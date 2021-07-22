BBC One Orders ‘Death In Paradise’ Christmas Special, Danny John-Jules To Reprise Role

Death In Paradise is getting a Christmas special. BBC One has commissioned a 90 minute festive episode to air this December, ahead of the premiere of the show’s eleventh season in early 2022. Danny John-Jules, who exited the show back in 2018, is set to reprise his role as Office Dwayne Myers in the special.

“It’s always a pleasure going back to the Caribbean. And after four years away, fitting back into the fold should be seamless as I know all the new leading cast members already”, Danny John-Jules said in a statement. “I look forward to bringing Dwayne and this tenth anniversary special script to life.”

Death In Paradise was created by Robert Thorogood and follows a British detective and his local police team as they investigate crimes on the tropical island of Saint Marie. The drama series is produced by Red Planet Pictures and stars Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert, Elizabeth Bourgine, Tahj Miles, Don Warrington and Shantol Jackson.

In the Christmas special, as Florence (Joséphine Jobert) leaves the island to spend Christmas with her family, the team welcome Dwayne (Danny John-Jules) with open arms to help solve a murder case. Dwayne comes to realise he’s not only met Officer Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles) before, but he once arrested him! How will the team of old and new faces come together to unravel this murderous crime?

In addition to Danny John-Jules, the guest cast lined up for the special includes: Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Juliet Stevenson (Riviera), Stanley Townsend (Informer), Jocelyn Jee Esien (Jack & The Beanstalk: After Ever After), Anthony Calf (Poldark), Tessa Bonham Jones (The Trial of Christine Keeler), Elizabeth Tan (Emily in Paris) and Tariq Jordan (Law and Order: UK).

“We’ve been talking about a Death in Paradise Christmas episode for years so we’re beyond excited to be finally making one and to be working with Danny again”, commented Tim Key, executive producer for Red Planet Pictures. “We can’t think of a better place to spend Christmas than in Saint Marie – it’s still part of our tenth anniversary year after all!”

While Tommy Bulfin, Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama, added: “We’re so excited to be spending our first ever Christmas in Saint Marie. We are delighted that Death in Paradise will be bringing the sunshine to the festive schedule on BBC One.”