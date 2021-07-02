BBC Acquires UK Rights To HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’

The BBC has acquired the UK rights to HBO Max’s Gossip Girl. The series will air on both BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year. In addition to acquiring the new series, the BBC has also acquired the original CW series.

Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, Gossip Girl takes us back to the Upper East Side where a new generation of New York private school teens are being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

The drama series is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios and stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith. The executive producers are Joshua Safran of Random Acts. Executive producers also include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire, and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment.

“The BBC has a rich track record of acquiring some of the best content from around the world to complement our original commissions and we are delighted to be reacquainting existing fans and introducing new viewers to the iconic world of Gossip Girl on BBC iPlayer”, said Dan McGolpin, Director of BBC iPlayer and Channels. “The original series defined an era and we cannot wait for everyone to see the new series with its exciting new generation.”