AMC Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 7

The seventh season of Fear The Walking Dead will receive its UK premiere on AMC UK on Monday October 18th at 2am, simulcast with AMC’s east-coast feed. The season premiere will then be repeated later the same day in its regular 9pm time-slot.

Fear The Walking Dead is set at the beginning of the zombie apocalypse – a time when the world was changing rapidly for reasons unknown, before anyone understood exactly what was happening, when life as everyone knew it was upended and altered in ways no one could have ever imagined – and follows three blended families as they attempt to survive the end of the world.

The drama series, which was created by Robert Kirkman & Dave Erickson, is produced by AMC Studios and stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Colby Hollman, Zoe Colletti, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades.

Check out the trailer for season seven below:

