Amazon Prime Video Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 2

The second season of Star Trek: Lower Decks will receive its UK premiere on Amazon Prime Video UK on Friday August 13th, it has been announced.

New episodes will the continue to be made available every Friday, less than 24 hours after they initially air on Paramount+ in the United States, through to the season finale on Friday October 15th.

Developed by Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), Star Trek: Lower Decks follows the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

The animated series is produced by Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment and features the voices of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, and Gillian Vigman. Jonathan Frakes guest stars, reprising his role as Will Riker from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Paramount+ recently renewed the series for a third season.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.