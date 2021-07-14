All3Media International Lines Up International Sales For UKTV’s Nicola Walker Drama ‘Annika’

International distributor All3Media International has lined up a slew of international deals for Annika, the Nicola Walker fronted drama that was co-commissioned by UKTV and PBS Masterpiece back in December 2020.

All3Media has now closed pre-sale deals for the series with ABC in Australia, NRK in Norway, DR in Denmark, SVT in Sweden, YLE in Finland, VRT in Belgium, NPO in The Netherlands, and TV+ in Turkey and Cyprus. Co-commissioned PBS Masterpiece has North American rights. UKTV’s Alibi will air Annika next month.

Annika follows the sharp, witty and enigmatic DI Annika Strandhed, as she heads up a new specialist Marine Homicide Unit tasked with investigating the unexplained, brutal, and seemingly unfathomable murders that wash up in the waterways of Scotland. Throughout the series, Annika makes the audience her confidante by breaking the fourth wall and sharing her wry observations on the case and her life, as she manages her brilliant yet unconventional team, and her equally brilliant yet complex teenage daughter.

The drama series, which is an adaptation of the BBC Radio 4 drama, is produced by Black Camel Pictures in association with All3Media International and stars Nicola Walker (Unforgotten), Jamie Sives (Guilt), Katie Leung (The Nest), Ukweli Roach (Blindspot), Kate Dickie (The Cry) and Silvie Furneaux (Limbo). The production is being supported by Screen Scotland. Philip John and Fiona Walton directed from scripts by Nick Walker. Arabella Page Croft is the executive producer.

“As expected, Annika is in high demand in the global market, and we’re very pleased to outline this first roster of deals ahead of the drama’s premiere. Annika creator Nick Walker’s radio series – inspired by the best in Scandinavian crime drama and starring the multi-talented Nicola Walker – is adored by fans across the UK, so we’re excited to see this incredible partnership reuniting for an on-screen adaptation”, said David Swetman, SVP of Scripted Content at All3Media International. “Nicola is the perfect lead for what promises to be a uniquely engaging drama, bringing Annika’s investigations vividly to life and drawing viewers in by making them her confidante throughout.”