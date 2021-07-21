Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Why Women Kill’ Season 2

The second season of Why Women Kill will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Thursday August 12th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Why Women Kill is an anthology series that examines how the roles of women have changed over the decades, but how their reaction to betrayal… has not. The drama series is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios and stars Allison Tolman, Lana Parilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario, Veronica Falcón and Nick Frost.

The show’s second season features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong. The executive producers are Marc Cherry, Brian Grazer, Samie Kim Falvey, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Marc Webb, Francie Calfo, David Warren, Austin Guzman, and Curtis Kheel.

