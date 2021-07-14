Alibi Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Good Wife’ Season 2

The second season of The Good Wife will premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Thursday August 5th at 11pm, it has been announced.

The Good Wife follows the daily life of Alicia Florrick, the First Lady of Illinois and Senior Partner at the recently established law firm Florrick/Agos & Associates. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Julianna Margulies, Archie Panjabi, Graham Phillips, Makenzie Vega, Alan Cumming, Chris Noth, Matt Czuchry, Josh Charles and Christine Baranski.

After a successful run of seven seasons, CBS’ streaming platform (now known as Paramount+) ordered spin-off The Good Fight, starring Christine Baranski. In the opening episode of season two, titled Taking Control, torn between her passion for Will and her marriage to Peter, Alicia is forced to make her choice. Felix Alcala directed the season premiere from a script by Robert King and Michelle King.

