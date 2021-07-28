Alibi Sets Premiere Date For ‘Annika’

Annika will premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Tuesday August 17th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Annika follows the sharp, witty and enigmatic DI Annika Strandhed, as she heads up a new specialist Marine Homicide Unit tasked with investigating the unexplained, brutal, and seemingly unfathomable murders that wash up in the waterways of Scotland. Throughout the series, Annika makes the audience her confidante by breaking the fourth wall and sharing her wry observations on the case and her life, as she manages her brilliant yet unconventional team, and her equally brilliant yet complex teenage daughter.

The drama series, which is an adaptation of the BBC Radio 4 drama, is produced by Black Camel Pictures in association with All3Media International and stars Nicola Walker (Unforgotten), Jamie Sives (Guilt), Katie Leung (The Nest), Ukweli Roach (Blindspot), Kate Dickie (The Cry) and Silvie Furneaux (Limbo). The production is being supported by Screen Scotland. Philip John and Fiona Walton directed from scripts by Nick Walker. Arabella Page Croft is the executive producer.

