‘Tomiwa Edun, Lisa Hammond, Josef Davies & More Join ‘Young Wallander’ Season 2

‘Tomiwa Edun (Merlin), Lisa Hammond (EastEnders), Josef Davies (The King), Lewis Mackinnon (Doctors) and Kim Adis (Get Even) have joined the cast of Wallander prequel Young Wallander for its upcoming second season, which is set to premiere in 2022.

Young Wallander follows Kurt Wallander, who must navigate the increasingly violent environment of present-day Sweden. When he is unable to save a teenager from a gruesome attack, Wallander must learn to cope with his guilt in order to solve the crime.

The story focuses on the formative experiences – professional and personal – faced by Kurt as a recently graduated police officer in his early twenties. The drama series, which is based on the best selling Kurt Wallander novels by Henning Mankell, is produced by Yellowbird UK and stars Adam Pålsson, Leanne Best, Ellise Chappell and Yasen Atour. Chris Lunt and Mike Walker penned the scripts for the second season. Berna Levin and Marshall Leviten are the series producers, while Jens Jonsson and Mani Maserrat are attached to direct. The show’s second season, which consists of six episodes, sees Kurt Wallander found adrift and uncertain of the future following his exit from the police force.

An opportunity to re-join the Major Crimes Unit arises when a new Superintendent, Samuel Osei, takes on the leadership. Wallander accepts the offer and is tasked with what seems to be a straightforward case: a hit-and-run outside a nightclub. However, when the victim is found to be connected to an infamous murder case handled by Frida Rask eight years ago, Wallander quickly suspects that there is more to this incident than meets the eye. Determined to uncover the truth, he refuses to back off – even when the investigation leads him to the door of those who could end his career in a heartbeat.