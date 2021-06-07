Star Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘War Of The Worlds’ Season 2

The second season of War Of The Worlds will receive its UK premiere on Star on Friday July 16th, it has been announced.

War Of The Worlds picks up when astronomers detect a transmission from another galaxy – definitive proof of intelligent extra-terrestrial life. The world’s population waits for further contact with baited breath. They do not have to wait long. Within days, mankind is all but wiped out; just pockets of humanity are left in an eerily deserted world. As alien ships appear in the sky, the survivors ask a burning question – who are these attackers and why are they hell-bent on our destruction?

The drama series, which is based on the H.G. Wells classic and was created for television by Misfits‘s Howard Overman, is produced by Urban Myth Films and stars Gabriel Byrne, Daisy Edgar Jones, Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, Stéphane Caillard, Adel Bencherif, Ty Tennant, Stephen Campbell Moore, Bayo Gbadamosi, Aaron Heffernan and Emilie de Preissac. The show’s second season sees our characters left reeling by the possibility that the invaders could be human. A tense fight to take back the planet awaits them. For some, the sheer desperation to survive will lead them to contemplate sacrificing one of their own. The directors are Richard Clark and Ben A. Williams. The executive producers are Howard Overman, Julian Murphy and Johnny Capps.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

“None of us are safe”. Prepare for impact 📡 War of the Worlds Season 2, streaming July 16 only on Star on Disney+. #DisneyPlusStar pic.twitter.com/RHd0FG3AKd — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) June 7, 2021

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.