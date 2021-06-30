Star Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11

The eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead will receive its UK premiere on Disney+’s Star on Monday August 23rd, it has been announced.

Based on the graphic novel series by Robert Kirkman, The Walking Dead tells the story of the months and years after a zombie apocalypse and follows a group of survivors who travel in search of a safe and secure home. The drama series is produced by AMC Studios and stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Alanna Masterson, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. This season will run an extended length of 24 episodes.

In the opening episode of the show’s final season, titled Acheron: Part 1, returning to Alexandria from a critical food mission, the group realizes it isn’t enough. Maggie proposes a new plan, potentially a suicide mission. What choice do they have? They must find more food for all their people in order to survive and efficiently rebuild Alexandria. If they don’t, Alexandria falls, taking them down with it. Once on the road, a violent storm erupts forcing them underground into a subway tunnel. As nerves fray and suspicions increase, chaos ensues. The terror is relentless as our people get a glimpse of what Maggie and her group endured prior to returning to Alexandria. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.

