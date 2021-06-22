Star Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Only Murders In The Building’

Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building will receive its UK premiere on Disney+’s Star on Tuesday August 31st, it has been announced.

Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years.

Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late. The comedy series, which was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, is produced by 20th Television and stars Steve Martin as Charles, Martin Short as Oliver, Selena Gomez as Mabel, Aaron Dominguez as Oscar and Amy Ryan as Jan. The executive producers are Steve Martin, John Hoffman, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

