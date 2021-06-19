Star Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Last Man Standing’ Season 9

The ninth and final season of Last Man Standing will receive its UK premiere on Disney+’s Star on Wednesday July 28th, it has been announced. New episodes will continue to be released on a weekly basis.

Last Man Standing explores everything that families are dealing with today – all filtered through the blunt “man’s man” comedy of iconic American dad Mike Baxter. Through it all, Mike sees himself as a beacon of common sense amid the chaos of a larger world that keeps changing, and, according to Mike Baxter, those changes are not for the better.

The comedy series stars Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Hector Elizondo, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders, Molly McCook, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams and Krista Marie. In the season nine premiere, titled Time Flies, a series of time jumps finds Mike and Vanessa with two new grandchildren, as well as Mandy and Kyle living with them. When Vanessa and Mandy clash over Vanessa’s “helpfulness,” Mike accidentally-on-purpose gets involved. Meanwhile, at Outdoor Man, Chuck desperately hopes it’s last call on Ed’s mixology happy hour. As TVWise previously reported, the first eight seasons of Last Man Standing will also launch on Star on Wednesday July 28th.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.