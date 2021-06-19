Star Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘American Dad’ Season 17

The seventeenth season of American Dad will receive its UK premiere on Disney+’s Star on Wednesday July 7th, it has been announced. New episodes will then continue to be released on a weekly basis.

American Dad follows Stan Smith, a CIA agent painfully dedicated to homeland security. His home life includes doting wife Francine, a ditzy housewife, liberal daughter Hayley and socially awkward teenage son Steve. Also living in the family’s Langley Falls, Va., home are Klaus, a goldfish with the brain of an East German Olympic ski jumper, and Roger, an escaped alien from Area 51, who Stan houses in defiance of his employer due to owing Roger a life debt.

Sounds just like the typical American family, right? Maybe not. The 20th Television produced series features the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Rachael MacFarlane, Scott Grimes and Dee Bradley Baker. In the opening episode of the show’s Seventeenth season, titled Who Smarted?, worried that he’s not smart enough for Hayley, Jeff undergoes an experimental intelligence enhancement procedure at the CIA; while Roger recruits Steve to help him harvest snake venom.

