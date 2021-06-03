Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘9-1-1’ Season 4

The fourth season of 9-1-1 will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Monday June 14th at 9pm, it has been announced.

9-1-1 follows the lives and careers of first responders—the people who put their lives on the line to save others. The drama series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision and stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis, Gavin McHugh and Jon Harlan Kim.NKsXj

In the opening episode of the show’s fourth season, titled The New Abnormal, when the Hollywood Reservoir dam breaks, Bobby and the 118 race into action to save passengers on a city bus that has crashed into a building several stories in the air. Maddie must first locate, and then rescue, a trapped cyclist, and Athena helps an agoraphobic woman evacuate her home. Meanwhile, the team adjusts to life as first responders during the pandemic. Bobby worries if Athena is ready for field duty since recovering from her physical and psychological injuries; Chimney takes extreme precautions around a pregnant Maddie; and May begins a surprising new job.

