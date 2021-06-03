Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 2

The second season of 9-1-1: Lone Star will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Monday June 14th at 10pm, it has been announced.

9-1-1: Lone Star follows Owen Strand who was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. In the wake of the attack, Owen had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen, along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K., takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to Texas, where he helps them start anew. On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath he struggles with a secret he hides from the world – one that could very well end his life.

The drama series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision and stars Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Liv Tyler, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva and Julian Works. In the opening episode of the show’s second season, titled Back In The Saddle, the 126 crew responds to a military tank on the loose in downtown Austin and a human pile-up at the roller derby. Meanwhile, new paramedic captain, Tommy Vega, joins the team and Owen is reunited with his ex-wife and T.K.’s mother, Gwyneth (guest star Lisa Edelstein), and receives an update on his cancer.

