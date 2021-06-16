Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Flash’ Season 7

The seventh season of The Flash will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Thursday July 1st at 8pm, it has been announced.

The Flash follows Barry Allen, a scientist who, through a freak accident, is given the power of super speed that transforms him into the Fastest Man Alive. The drama series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and stars Grant Gustin, Danielle Panabaker, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Tom Cavanagh, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight.

In the opening episode of the show’s seventh season, titled All’s Well That Ends Well, when an experiment to save Barry’s (Grant Gustin) speed backfires, Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) searches for a way to save The Flash and comes up with a dangerous plan. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) makes a startling realization inside the Mirrorverse and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) faces off with Rosa Dillon (guest star Ashley Rickards). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode from a script by Sam Chalsen & Lauren Certo.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.