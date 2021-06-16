Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Supergirl’ Season 6

The sixth and final season of Supergirl will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Tuesday June 29th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Supergirl tells the story of Kara Zor-El, Superman’s cousin who escaped her homeplanet Krypton amidst its destruction. Since arriving on Earth, she’s been hiding the powers she shares with her famous cousin. But now at age 24, she decides to embrace her superhuman abilities and be the hero she was always meant to be. The drama series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and stars Melissa Benoist, David Harewood, Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair and Peta Sergeant.

In the opening episode of the show’s final season, titled Rebirth, As Brainiac (Jesse Rath) lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest star Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex (Jon Cryer) who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does. Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena (Katie McGrath) enlists the entire team – Alex (Chyler Leigh), J’onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfai) and Brainiac – to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself.

