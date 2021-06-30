Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Manifest’ Season 3

The third and final season of Manifest will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Friday July 16th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Manifest tells the story of the crew and passengers of Flight 828, who, after a turbulent but routine flight, disembarked to find the world had aged five-and-a-half years and their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again. The drama series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, Compari Entertainment and Jeff Rake Productions and stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur and Matt Long.

In the opening episode of the show’s final season, titled Tailfin, Ben heads on a international mission with Vance to seek a clue in hopes of finally unlocking the mystery of Flight 828. An intense calling leads newlyweds Michaela and Zeke on an adventure of their own. A guilt-ridden Saanvi attempts to forget her past sins by starting a new chapter. Jared’s interest is piqued by an intriguing stranger. NBC recently cancelled the series after three seasons.

