Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’ Season 6

The sixth season of DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Wednesday June 30th at 8pm, it has been announced.

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow sees time-traveling rogue Rip Hunter, having seen the future, one he will desperately try to prevent from happening, tasked with assembling a disparate group of both heroes and villains to confront an unstoppable threat. The drama series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and stars Caity Lotz, Matt Ryan, Nick Zano, Dominic Purcell, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez and Amy Louise Pemberton.

In the opening episode of the show’s sixth season, titled Ground Control To Sara Lance, after a night of celebrating their beating the Fates, the Legends quickly discover that Sara (Caity Lotz) is missing. Trying to keep it together, the Legends are shocked to discover that she was taken by Aliens. Ava (Jes Macallan) sends Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) to follow a lead on who can possibly help them find Sara, while Constantine (Matt Ryan) tries to work his magic. Meanwhile, Sara does all she can to try to escape, which includes releasing Aliens into the timeline, but is shocked to learn who one of her kidnappers turns out to be. Kevin Mock directed the episode from a script written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.