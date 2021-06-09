Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Betty’ Season 2

The second season of Betty will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Tuesday June 22nd at 9pm, it has been announced.

Betty follows a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding, set against the backdrop of New York City. The comedy series, which is based on Crystal Moselle’s feature film Skate Kitchen, stars Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, and Rachelle Vinberg.

In the show’s second season, our five protagonists are stepping firmly into womanhood and tackling all the challenges it brings. As they navigate the pressures of adulthood, their male counterparts start to step up, step in, and become true allies, forming a united front for the greater good. Set in the last chapter of 2020, the season captures the pandemic in New York City, where masks and outside activities are the norm.

