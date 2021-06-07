Shantol Jackson Join BBC One’s ‘Death In Paradise’ As Series Regular

Shantol Jackson (Yardie, Sprinter) has joined the cast of BBC One’s Death In Paradise as a series regular for its upcoming eleventh season. Jackson will play Sergeant Naomi Thomas, a gifted officer who has arrived from a neighbouring island to join the Saint Marie Police.

“I’m so grateful for this amazing opportunity to join the cast of this fun-filled, entertaining series”, she said. “I used to watch Death In Paradise with my dad in Jamaica years ago when it just started and to now be in the show, knowing that he’ll be watching me, it’s truly a surreal moment. Looking forward to adding to the magic!”

Death In Paradise was created by Robert Thorogood and follows a British detective and his local police team as they investigate crimes on the tropical island of Saint Marie. The drama series is produced by Red Planet Pictures and stars Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert, Elizabeth Bourgine, Tahj Miles and Don Warrington. Filming on the show’s eleventh season is now underway on the French Caribbean Island of Guadeloupe.

“We’re so excited to be back in Guadeloupe and calling action on our eleventh series – and also to welcome Shantol to the cast”, said Tim Key, who serves as an executive producer on the series alongside the BBC’s Tommy Bulfin. “She’s an amazing addition to the team and we can’t wait for the audience to meet Naomi. We also can’t wait to share some huge surprises we’ve got in store – after the success of our tenth anniversary we’ve set the bar pretty high, so we’re pulling out all the stops to make this our best series yet.”