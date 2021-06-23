Peter Davison, Amelia Bullmore, Robert Bathurst & More Join ITV’s ‘The Larkins’

Peter Davison (Law & Order: UK), Kriss Dosanjh (Intruder), Amelia Bullmore (Scott & Bailey), Seeta Indrani (Catastrophe), Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet), Stephen Hagan (Lucky Man), Francesca Waterworth, Barney Walsh (Law & Order: UK), Tony Gardner (Last Tango In Halifax) and Selina Griffiths (Dial M For Middlesbrough) have joined the cast of ITV’s The Larkins.

They join a cast that includes Bradley Walsh as Pop Larkin, Joanna Scanlan as Ma Larkin, Sabrina Bartlett as Mariette Larkin, Tok Stephen as Charley Charlton, Lydia Page as Primrose Larkin, Liam Middleton as Montgomery Larkin, Lola Shepelev as Victoria Larkin, Davina Coleman as Zinnia Larkin and Rosie Coleman as Petunia Larkin.

The Larkins is set in the late 1950s and tells the story of a working-class family led by the golden-hearted wheeler dealer Pop Larkin and his wife Ma, together with their six children, including the beautiful Mariette. Fiercely loyal to each other and their community, each Larkin family member has a strong work ethic, alongside a disinterest in authority. From government officials and snobbish second homeowners to aggressive urban developers, the Larkins often deal with threats to their idyllic way of life – but they never take things lying down.

The six episode comedy drama, which is based on H.E. Bates’ novel The Darling Buds Of May, is being produced by Objective Fiction, Genial Productions and Objective Media Group Scotland in association with All3Media International. Simon Nye and Abigail Wilson are penning the scripts. Serena Cullen is the series producer, while Andy De Emmony is the director. The executive producers are Ben Farrell and Charlotte Lewis for Objective Fiction and Sophie Clarke-Jervoise and Simon Nye for Genial Productions, and Toby Stevens for OMG Scotland. Bradley Walsh is also an executive producer.