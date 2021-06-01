Netflix UK Sets Premiere Date For ‘Atypical’ Season 4

The fourth and final season of Atypical will receive its UK premiere on Netflix UK on Friday July 9th, it has been announced.

Atypical follows Sam, an 18-year-old on the autistic spectrum on his search for love and independence. His funny yet painful journey of self-discovery upends his entire family, forcing them all to grapple with change in their own lives as they all struggle with the central theme: what does it really mean to be normal?

The half-hour comedy series, which was created and penned by Robia Rashad, is produced by Sony Pictures Television and stars Keir Gilchrist (The United States of Tara), Jennifer Jason Leigh (Hateful Eight), Michael Rapaport (Justified), Brigette Lundy-Paine (The Glass Castle) and Amy Okuda (How to Get Away with Murder). Nik Dodani and Jenna Boyd also star. Netflix has not released any plot details about the show’s final season.

