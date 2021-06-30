Movies 24 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Mystery 101: Killer Timing’

Killer Timing – the sixth entry in Hallmark’s Mystery 101 movie series – will premiere on Movies 24 on Saturday August 14th at 3pm, it has been announced.

Mystery 101 follows Amy Winslow – who, after years of teaching Mystery 101, has become an expert in whodunnits – and police detective Travis Cole as they work together to solve various whodunnits. The Mystery 101 series of movies are produced by Lighthouse Pictures and star Jill Wagner (Christmas In Evergreen: Letters to Santa, Pearl In Paradise), Kristoffer Polaha (Small Town Christmas, Pearl In Paradise) and Erin Cahill (Love, Fall & Order, Random Acts Of Christmas).

In Mystery 101, synchronicity becomes more than just a part of her lesson plan when Amy (Wagner) is drawn into a series of loosely linked crimes coinciding with the escape of the serial killer Travis (Polaha) arrested in Chicago. As Amy and Travis work to discover who is behind an attack on Travis’ life, matters are further complicated when his FBI agent ex-wife Kate (Cahill) comes to town to aid in the investigation. As the danger escalates for everyone involved, Amy and Travis will need to find the connection before it’s too late.

