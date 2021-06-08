Jetpack Distribution Takes Global Rights To ‘Claymotions’

Jetpack Distribution has secured the global rights to Claymotions, a pre-school show aimed at 2+ year olds that hails from Moscow-based SMF Studio. The deal covers 62 episodes of the series.

Claymotions is about adventures in various fields of knowledge. Its mission is to widen children’s understanding of the world – and introduce them to a variety of subjects – in a playful and exciting way.

Claymotions are seven sweet and positive plasticine characters that can transform into anything they like. Curious and playful they explore the world around them in an engaging manner, providing facts and trivia about the subject matter. Claymotions consists of thematic blocks, such as numbers, animals, music, cars, plants etc. The series is being created with the support of Russian’s broadcaster Channel 1.

“It’s so important for us to be building our edu-tainment offer right now. We instantly loved Claymotions”, Jetpack CEO Dominic Gardiner said in a statement. “The characters are full of heart and engage with young children in a way that makes learning fun. The show is a clever combination of clay stop motion and computer graphics, making it extremely unique and very cool!”

While Yuliana Slashcheva, Chairman of the Board of the SMF Studio, added: “We are delighted that Claymotions has been so highly regarded internationally and will be brought to the international market by Jetpack, one of the best kid’s content distributors in the business. It’s especially gratifying for us to be bringing Russian animation to the market that features the diversity of animation techniques we employ. We set out with Claymotions to create a show that will not only entertain a young audience, but help educate these children as well, something we consider vital in their development”.