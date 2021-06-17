Jetpack Distribution Acquires Global Rights To ‘Stella & The Starlets’

Jetpack Distribution has acquired the global distribution rights to new CGI animated series Stella & The Starlets. The show’s first season, which is currently in pre-production, will consist of fifty-two episodes.

Stella & The Starlets tells the story of a little girl who has the power to call on 4 eco-heroes who embody the elements of the universe: earth, air, fire and water. As the guardian of Skyhollow, she’s on a mission to safeguard the environment of her planet, keeping it forever safe for future generations.

The animated series is targeted at 4-7 year olds and is being produced by nascent company Stella Starlets Limited. Kate Wogan and Debbie Macdonald co-created the series. Stella Starlets Ltd and Jetpack are actively looking for presales or co-production partners. “We’re thrilled to be working with Dominic and the team at Jetpack to bring Stella and her eco-heroes to life”, Wogan said. “We hope they empower young audiences with their powerful message that nobody is too small to make a big difference.“

While Dominic Gardiner, Chief Executive Officer of Jetpack Distribution, added: “It’s great for Jetpack to be involved in the show at the pre-production stage. We love the concept, which is both sensitive and imaginative. It’s a fun yet didactic way to introduce the youngest audiences to the importance of taking care of the planet. We know this will resonate with parents also.”