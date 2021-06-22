Jessica Raine & Peter Capaldi Sets As Leads In Amazon’s ‘The Devils Hour’

Jessica Raine (Patrick Melrose, Informer) and Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who, The Thick Of It) have been set as the leads in Amazon Prime Video UK’s six episode drama series The Devil’s Hour.

The Devil’s Hour tells the story of Lucy (Jessica Raine), who is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3.33am: the devil’s hour. Her eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn’t her own.

When Lucy’s name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus. Capaldi plays a reclusive nomad, driven by a murderous obsession. He becomes the prime target of a police manhunt led by compassionate detective Ravi Dhillon.

Rounding out the cast is Nikesh Patel (Starstruck), Meera Syal (Yesterday, Goodness Gracious Me), Alex Ferns (Chernobyl), Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Barbara Marten (Sanctuary), Thomas Dominique (Blood Drive), Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty (The Donmar Warehouse’s All-Female Shakespeare Trilogy), John Alastair (Swimming with Men), Sandra Huggett (Coronation Street) and newcomer Benjamin Chivers.

The six episode drama series was created by Tom Moran, who penned the scripts for all six episodes. Sherlock indie Hartswood Films is producing, with Ken Horn serving as the series producer. The Irregulars helmer Johnny Allan is attached to direct. The executive producers are Sue Vertue, Steven Moffat and Tom Moran. Production on the series got underway this month in London and Farnborough Studios.