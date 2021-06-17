First Images: Vicky McClure & Adrian Lester In ITV’s Bomb Disposal Squad Thriller ‘Trigger Point’

ITV has released a series of first-look images from their upcoming bomb disposal squad thriller Trigger Point, starring Vicky McClure (Line Of Duty) and Adrian Lester (Hustle).

Trigger Point is set in contemporary London and focuses on the Bomb Disposal Squad. Known as “Expo”, officers risk their lives daily on ‘the long walk’ towards danger. Death is always just a heartbeat away. The series follows front line officer Lana Washington (McClure), who is an experienced bomb disposal operative, known as an ‘Expo’ and Joel Nutkins (Lester), who works alongside her.

Both ex-military, the pair are close, having served together in Afghanistan. When a terrorist campaign threatens the capital over the summer, the Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate. Rounding out the cast is Mark Stanley (Honour), Warren Brown (Luther), Kerry Godliman (After Life), Cal MacAninch (Des), Manjinder Virk (Midsomer Murders) and Ralph Ineson (The Capture).

Daniel Brierley created the series and it is his debut TV drama commission. HTM Television, the independent production company that is co-owned by Jed Mercurio and Hat Trick Productions – is producing. Julia Stannard is the series producer. The executive producers are Jed Mercurio, Jimmy Mulville, Mark Redhead and Jessica Sharkey. Gilles Bannier and Jennie Darnell are attached to direct. Filming is taking place in London.

Check out the first-look images below: