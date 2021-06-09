E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Rick & Morty’ Season 5

The fifth season of Rick & Morty will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Monday June 21st at 10pm, it has been announced.

From Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, Rick & Morty follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe.

Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades. The animated comedy series is produced by Starburns Industries and features the voices of Justin Roiland, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell and Spencer Grammer. Co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland are the executive producers.

