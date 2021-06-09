E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 2

The second season of Harley Quinn will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Monday June 21st at 10:30pm, it has been announced.

Harley Quinn tells the story of the eponymous character who has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City. The animated comedy is produced by Ehsugadee Productions and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation and stars Kaley Cuoco, James Adomian, Jason Alexander, Diedrich Bader, Lake Bell, Briana Cuoco, Andy Daly, Giancarlo Esposito, Ron Funches, Tony Hale, Rahul Kohli, Phil LaMarr, Vanessa Marshall, Tisha Campbell Martin, Christopher Meloni, Matt Oberg, Jim Rash, Will Sasso, JB Smoove, Wanda Sykes and Alan Tudyk.

In the show’s second season, Harley Quinn has taken down the Joker and Gotham City is finally hers for the taking…whatever’s left of it that is. Gotham has become a desolate wasteland, left in ruins, following the huge earthquake caused by the collapse of Joker’s tower. Harley’s celebration in this newly created chaos is cut short when Penguin, Bane, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler, and Two-Face join forces to restore order in the criminal underworld. Calling themselves the Injustice League, this group now stands in the way of Harley and her crew from taking sole control of Gotham as the top villains of the city.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.