Disney+’s Star Acquires UK Rights To ‘The Wonder Years’, ‘Pam & Tommy’, ‘Maggie’ & More

Star is adding to their 2021 slate. The Disney+ brand has picked up the UK rights to a plethora of series including ABC’s The Wonder Years reboot, Hulu’s Pam & Tommy and ABC’s comedy series Maggie.

As TVWise previously reported, Star previously acquired American Horror Story spin-off American Horror Stories; Y: The Last Man; The Old Man; Only Murders In The Building; Dopesick; and The Dropout.

In addition to The Wonder Years, Pam & Tommy and Maggie, other new acquisitions include: Fleishman Is In Trouble; Immigrant; Our Kind Of People; Pistol; Queens; Reservation Dogs; The Big Leap; and Untitled BJ Novak Series. Additionally, Star revealed that going forward they will be the UK home to FX’s slate of new originals – a slate that is set to encompass some 25 scripted efforts.

The Wonder Years is described as a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s that takes a nostalgic look at a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their “wonder years” in a turbulent time. The comedy series, which is based on the series of the same name, is produced by 20th Television and stars Don Cheadle, Elisha “EJ” Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil and Milan Ray.

Pam & Tommy focuses on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The comedic limited series stars Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò.

Maggie follows a young woman trying to cope with life as a psychic. Maggie regularly sees the future of her friends, parents, clients and random strangers on the street, but when she suddenly sees a glimpse of her own future, Maggie is forced to start living in her own present. The comedy series, which is based on the short film by Tim Curcio, is produced by 20th Television and stars Rebecca Rittenhouse, David Del Rio, Nichole Sakura, Angelique Cabral, Leonardo Nam, Ray Ford, Chloe Bridges, Kerri Kenney and Chris Elliott.

Fleishman Is In Trouble offers an unsparing, modern take on life, love and commitment. Recently separated forty-something Toby Fleishman dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail-end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel, disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. As he balances parenting, the return of old friends, a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming, and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can take a more honest look at what happened to their marriage in the first place. The series, which is set up at ABC Signature, is based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner.

Immigrant tells the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon. The limited series is penned by Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel and is produced by 20th Television.

Our Kind Of People takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful black elite have come to play for over 50 years. The drama series follows strong-willed, single mom Angela Vaughn (Yaya DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever. Morris Chestnut also stars. The drama series produced by 20th Television and FOX Entertainment.

Pistol tells the story of legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones. The series offers a fascinating new perspective on one of rock’s greatest ever stories – moving from West London’s council estates, to Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s notorious Kings Road SEX shop, to the international controversy that came with the release of “Never Mind the Bollocks”, which is frequently listed as one of the most influential albums of all time. The limited series, which is based on Steve Jones’ 2018 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol, is produced by FX Productions and stars Toby Wallace, Anson Boon, Louis Partridge, Jacob Slater, Fabien Frankel, Dylan Llewellyn, Maisie Williams, Sydney Chandler and Emma Appleton.

Queens tells the story of four women in their 40s, estranged and out of touch, who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches—their ‘90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world. The drama series is produced by ABC Signature and stars Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Taylor Selé, Pepi Sonuga and Brandy.

Reservation Dogs is a coming-of-age story about four Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation in eastern Oklahoma who spend their days committing crimes… and fighting it. The comedy series, which was co-created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, is produced by FX Productions and stars D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor. The executive producers are Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi and Garrett Basch.

The Big Leap is descried as a modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. The series revolves around a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of “Swan Lake.” The drama series is produced by 20th Television and FOX Entertainment and stars Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, newcomer Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels and Anna Grace Barlow.

Untitled BJ Novak Series is a half-hour anthology series from FX that uses the boldest issues of our times as a jumping off point to tell singular, character-driven stories about the world we live in today. The series will feature a different cast each episode. The first episode stars Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, O’Shea Jackson Jr., George Wallace, Ed Asner, Brendan Francis Scannell, among others. The second episode stars Jon Bernthal, Boyd Holbrook, Amy Landecker, Beau Bridges, and more. BJ Novak serves as executive producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.